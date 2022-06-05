Assam: ONGC Engineer Killed In Freak Accident

In a tragic incident, an engineer working for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was killed in a freak accident at one of its drilling locations in Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday.

The incident took place during a drilling operation at Kalapani area under Titabor constituency.

The deceased engineer, identified as Saurabh Jyoti Pathak, was a resident of the Jorhat’s Pokamura area.

Sources said that the engineer sustained head injury and was rushed to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), however, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.