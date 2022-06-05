Assam Police Nab Wanted Rhino Poacher From Arunachal

A wanted rhino poacher was arrested by Assam police from Roing in Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused was arrested by police based on specific information. He was termed as absconding days ago.

Taking to Twitter, Sadiya police wrote, “In a classic example of inter-district cooperation a team led by Dy SP (HQ), Bivash Das, APS and OC, Sadiya PS arrested an absconded rhino poacher from Roing, Arunachal Pradesh from the lead provided by him, Darrang Police recovered one suspected rhino horn.”

Another suspected poacher, who was connected to the one arrested in Arunachal, was apprehended by Darrang police.

Police also recovered a rhino horn weighing about two kilograms.

According to reports, they were supposed to sell the horn soon but were nabbed before execution.