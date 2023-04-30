Assam: Operation Of Govt Run Ferries In Majuli Redirected To Balighat

According to the reports, all government-run ferry services will now operate from Balighat. Meanwhile, all old ferries will still operate out of Aphalamukh Ghat. It may be noted that over the last few months, there have been frequent changes in ghat plans in Majuli for the operation of ferries.

Earlier in March this year, ferry services were suspended in light of the rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Majuli, reports emerged.