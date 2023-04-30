Assam: Operation Of Govt Run Ferries In Majuli Redirected To Balighat

In yet another update, the operation of ferries in Assam’s Majuli has been redirected from the Aphalamukh Ghat, reports claimed on Sunday. This comes amid a host of changes in the ghat plans for the operation of ferries in the region.
According to the reports, all government-run ferry services will now operate from Balighat. Meanwhile, all old ferries will still operate out of Aphalamukh Ghat. It may be noted that over the last few months, there have been frequent changes in ghat plans in Majuli for the operation of ferries.
Earlier in March this year, ferry services were suspended in light of the rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Majuli, reports emerged.
As per the reports, the ferry services at Aphalamukh ferry ghat in Majuli were suspended under orders from the water transport department after the water level of the Brahmaputra River increased.
According to information received, as many as three ferry ramps were submerged with the rise in water levels.
As such, all ferry services between Aphalamukh ferry ghat and Nimati ghat were suspended. The order was relayed by the Inland Water Transport Department.
Speaking about the suspension of ferry services, a ferry owner of the area said that they had to send away the ferries as they could not be parked. He said, “All ferry services have been suspended as of now due to the rising water levels. We are not sure for how long the services will be suspended.”
“We had to send away ‘Rupesh’ (name of ferry) away as it could not be parked. The ferry ramps have been submerged underwater as the water levels rose. We are unable to build new ramps as the river bank is not very stable and parts of the landmass are getting washed away. As such, ferry services will remain suspended for the foreseeable future,” he added.