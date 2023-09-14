Assam: Opium Worth Rs 45 Lakh Seized in Rangia; Two Traffickers Apprehended

In a significant operation, law enforcement authorities in Assam’s Rangia on Thursday successfully seized a substantial quantity of opium, totaling 9 kilograms and 200 grams.
The operation, which led to the apprehension of two traffickers, Rajiv Ali from Bangaon, and Noor Islam from Ghograpar, has dealt a significant blow to the illegal drug trade.
The estimated market value of the seized opium stands at an astonishing Rs 45 lakh.
This successful raid underscores the ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in the region, sending a strong message against the illegal drug trade and its associated criminal activities.
Earlier on February 15, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a large amount of suspected opium from inside a train at Guwahati railway station.
The seized heroin, weighing around 4.89 kg, is estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh in the international market.
According to information, the opium was recovered from a bag that was left unattended at the train.