Assam Opposition Slams BJP Govt Over Summons to Ajit Bhuyan

A political storm has erupted in Assam after the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell summoned senior journalist and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan in connection with alleged irregularities in MPLADS (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds. The opposition, led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, has hit back, accusing the BJP-led government of turning state agencies into tools of intimidation ahead of the 2026 state elections.

"Not Justice, But Political Targeting": Gaurav Gogoi

Reacting strongly to the development, APCC President and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi termed the summons “politically motivated” and part of a systematic campaign to silence dissent.

“Ajit Kumar Bhuyan is not just a Member of Parliament; he is one of Assam’s most respected veteran journalists. His being summoned has nothing to do with transparency or accountability. This is sheer political intent,” Gogoi said in a social media post.

Gogoi alleged that under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP government has consistently used state agencies to suppress voices questioning corruption, maladministration, and the erosion of democratic norms.

“If this government were truly serious about fighting corruption, it would have begun impartial probes into departments like GMDA, PWD, and Jal Jeevan Mission, where serious allegations of financial mismanagement are widely known. Why the selective action only against those who speak out?” he questioned.

The Congress leader further warned that investigative agencies were being misused to create an atmosphere of fear among intellectuals, activists, and opposition leaders. “This is not vigilance, this is vendetta,” he asserted.

AJP Backs Bhuyan, Blasts CM Vigilance as “A Joke”

Echoing Gaurav Gogoi’s criticism, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the CM Vigilance Cell, branding its functioning as “deeply biased” and “laughable.”

“The CM Vigilance has turned into a political weapon. It has completely ignored rampant illegal coal syndicates in places like Umrangso and Margherita. It stays silent when questions are raised about the Chief Minister’s wife and controversial drinking water or soil-related scams,” Lurinjyoti said.

“But when opposition leaders come together—like Bhuyan, Gaurav Gogoi, or anyone who dares speak truth to power—this vigilance body suddenly wakes up,” he added.

Lurinjyoti accused the BJP government of orchestrating a targeted campaign to discredit and destabilize opposition leaders before the 2026 Assembly polls. He alleged that the state was now trying to link Gaurav Gogoi with foreign intelligence agencies in a desperate attempt to malign his image.

“They’re trying to fabricate ISI links to smear Gaurav Gogoi. But let’s not forget, the current Chief Minister himself once had to seek pardon in a TADA case. The documents exist. The newspapers reported it. We will bring everything out in the open,” Lurinjyoti declared, issuing a direct warning to the ruling dispensation.

"Fear and Fabrication the New Normal for Opposition"

Both opposition leaders pointed to a disturbing trend—where investigative agencies swing into action not based on evidence but political affiliations. While glaring corruption cases involving BJP leaders are left untouched, any effort by opposition parties to unite is met with aggressive scrutiny, summons, and harassment.

“This government isn’t fighting corruption; it’s fighting the opposition,” Lurinjyoti said. “Just being in the opposition today is enough to be branded, hunted, and defamed.”