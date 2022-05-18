Assam Origin Ujjal Bhuyan to be the New Chief Justice of Telangana HC

Assam origin Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will be the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Incumbent CJ Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been transferred to the Delhi High Court as its chief justice.

The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday conveyed to the Centre its resolve to elevate Justice Bhuyan, a senior judge in Telangana High Court as the new chief justice.

However, the decision will come into effect upon a notification by the centre after the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Bhuyan, who is an origin of Assam and son of former advocate General Suchendranath Bhuyan, completed his schooling in Guwahati and graduated from Kirori Mal College in Delhi. He later came back to Guwahati for pursuing LLB and LLM courses from Gauhati University.

After enrolling with the Bar Council of Assam, he started his practice at the Gauhati HC. He represented the income tax department for 16 years as its standing counsel and also as a senior counsel and in the process became an expert on taxation.

Designated as a senior counsel by the Gauhati HC in September 2010, Justice Bhuyan later became an additional advocate general of Assam in July 2011. He was elevated as an additional judge in Guwahati HC on October 17, 2011, and was confirmed on March 20, 2013.

He was transferred to Bombay HC on October 3, 2019. He served there for two years before transfer to Telangana HC on October 22, 2021. He also heads Telangana state legal services authority as executive chairman.