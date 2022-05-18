Restoration Process of Rail Connectivity May Take Longer: NFR

The Northeastern Frontier Railway (NFR) hinted that the disruption in rain connectivity between Southern Assam with three other northeastern states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur due to multiple landslides might take a longer time to resume as the restoration process would take a long time.

The NFR CPRO, Sabyasachi De, informed that continuous inclement weather coupled with the difficult terrain is affecting the restoration work. Also, the actual assessment of damage to railway tracks in this route can be ascertained only after the water level recedes.

The CPRO said that the restoration work requires a huge quantity of materials, manpower and machines. Movement of heavy machinery and materials is very difficult due to frequent breaches in portions of connecting roads owing to the landslides.

However, the CPRO also informed that NFR is trying to speed up the restoration work by arranging materials from various sources, including from far-flung areas. Once the weather becomes conducive, the restoration work is expected to gain momentum. The restoration works in nearly 12 locations have already been completed, he said.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has warned of more rainfall in the northeast for the next four-five days. The weather department has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya, while the northeastern states have been put on orange and yellow alert.