Assam CM Launches Orunodoi 2.0 Virtually from New Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched Orunodoi 2.0 scheme virtually from Assam House in New Delhi.

Launching the scheme, the chief minister said that the aim of the government is to cover 35 lakhs beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme. He said that around 2lakhs 75 thousand beneficiaries have been left out from the previous scheme.

Under this scheme, more than 17 lakh women have been receiving Rs. 1,250 each on 10th of every month which is credited directly to their bank accounts. It has greatly helped families in times of dire need, especially during the repeated waves of COVID-19.

Around 10.50 lakhs new beneficiaries will be newly added under the ambit of Orunodoi 2.0 making the scheme as the Largest DBT scheme in the history of Assam with total beneficiaries of 27 lakhs.

The chief minister further stated that the scheme will also cover disabled and transgender. The people living in old age home will also be benefitted from the scheme with DC quota.

He further stated that all beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Dibyangan Pension Scheme and Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension scheme to be subsumed under Orunodoi from April, 2023.

"One of the ‘foremost beads’ among Ashtadash Mukutar Unnoyonee Maala announced in State Budget 2020-21, Orunodoi has brought a ray of hope for lakhs of families. I’m sure Orunodoi 2.0 will help eradicate poverty & ensure socio-economic welfare of financially-vulnerable families," he added.

The total yearly outlay of the scheme is Rs. 4,142 crore.