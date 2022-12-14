Tamil Nadu CM’s Son Sworn in as Cabinet Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son took oath as a cabinet minister on Wednesday.

According to reports, the elder son of CM Stalin, identified as Udhayanidhi, is likely to be made sports minister of the state.

The oath ceremony was administered by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan.

Taking to Twitter, Udayanidhi said, "I thanked and congratulated the ever-leading Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin for giving me the opportunity to participate in the Dravidian model government cabinet that implements social justice programs and protects the welfare of Tamils. I will always work with responsibility without considering it as a position."

The new cabinet minister is MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency who enjoys support from across the state.

He is also referred as ‘rising son’ of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the party’s youth wing secretary appointed in the year 2019.