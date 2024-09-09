Assam: Over 100 Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad in Gogamukh

Over hundred people have been affected by food poisoning after consuming Prasad at an event in Assam’s Gogamukh, reports emerged on Monday.
As per sources, the incident occurred during a religious event at the Bordoi Sutiakari Namghar on Sunday, where a large number of devotees had gathered to partake in the sacred offerings.
Several individuals who consumed the Prasad seriously fell ill soon after. They also experienced severe symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and some even lost consciousness.
Following the incident, a medical team from Gogamukh arrived at the naamghar and provided treatment to the affected individuals on the spot.