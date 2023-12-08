Assam: Over 2 Cr Voters in Integrated Draft Electoral Roll

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam on Friday announced the publication of the integrated Draft Electoral roll of Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2024.
According to the draft electoral roll released today, a total of 2,43,02,460 electors are eligible to vote. Out of this, 1,22,12,483 are male voters; 1,20,89,569 are female voters, and 408 are from the third gender.
The photo electoral rolls have been published in all 28,645 polling stations across the state and the list has also been shared with all the recognized national and state political parties of Assam. It is also to be stated that the number of total polling stations in the state has increased from 28,205 to 28,645 after delimitation.
There is an overall increase of 1,90,717 electors (0.8%) in the state. The gender ratio in the electoral roll is found to be 990 against 1000 male electors whereas, the population gender ratio of the state is 958. The Elector-Population (EP) ratio as per the roll is 637. The photo coverage in the published electoral roll is 99.59% and the EPIC coverage is 99.99%.
The period for filing claims and objections for the ongoing SSR-2024 has been fixed from 08-12-2023 to 08-01-2024 and the same will be disposed of by 22-01-2024. The applicants attaining the age of 18 years as of January 1, 2024, can apply for enrollment of their names in the electoral roll online through https://voters.eci.gov.in/ portal or Voters Helpline app or can also contact Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of their respective Polling Stations.
As per the recent ECI guidelines, all residents over 17 years of age may also submit their advance applications for enrolment considering 1st April, 1st July, and 1st October of 2024 as the qualifying dates. However, such enrolments will be done only when the applicant attains the age of 18 years on the particular qualifying date.
After disposal of all claims and objections received till the cutoff date, the final Electoral Roll for 2024 will be published on February 8, 2024. The forms received after the cutoff date i.e. 08-01-2024 will be processed during continuous updation after publication of the final roll which will continue from 09-01-2024 and will consider the applications filed till the last date of filing nominations for the ensuing general elections to Lok Sabha.
This is notably the first electoral roll after the delimitation process.
Further, the Assam CEO has appealed to all the prospective electors for 14 HPCs of Assam to enroll themselves in the final voter list of 2024.