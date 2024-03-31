Assam: Over 20 Hospitalized in Majuli Due to Suspected Food Poisoning

Over 20 people have been hospitalized after suspected food poisoning in Assam's Majuli, reports said on Sunday.
Reportedly, several people fell sick after consuming prasad at a ceremony in a religious event at the residence of a man named Gobin Payeng on Saturday.
According to reports, the people who attended the event yesterday suffered various health issues including nausea after which they were admitted at a local hospital in Kamalabari for treatment.
The affected people belonged to the Janani Sonowal, Randhanichuk and Marituni villages in Majuli, sources said.
Earlier today, Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam visited the hospital and took stock of the condition of the patients undergoing treatment.
Further, an investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident. The medical teams are also closely observing all the patients to make sure that none of their conditions become severe.