Assam: 4 Kampur Youths Hospitalised Over Suspected Food Poisoning

At least four people were hospitalised after a suspected bout of food poisoning in Assam's Kampur on Thursday.
Preliminary reports suggest that the a group of youths, residents of Majarati village located in Kampur subdivision of Nagaon district in Assam were out in the market where they consumed some food items.
However, soon after they consumed the eatables, they started feeling nauseated and started throwing up.
Identified as Putu Nath, Hirak Jyoti Bhuyan, Dipmoni Bora and Champak Bora, the four youths had to be rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.
It is being suspected that expired oil used to fry the fritters and other items that they consumed at a food stall in the marketplace led to the food poisoning.
An investigation has been launched into the incident and further details are awaited.