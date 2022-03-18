Assam: Over 28,000 Posts Lying Vacant in Govt Educational Institutes

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed that there are over 28,000 posts lying vacant in government-run educational institutes in the state.

He said that among the 28,000 posts lying vacant in the schools, 21,344 posts are of teachers.

A total of 28,190 posts are lying vacant in the institutes that range from primary schools to universities.

The education minister said that the process to fill up the vacancies is underway. While 10,000 posts of teachers are vacant in upper and lower primary schools, 9360 posts are vacant in high and higher secondary schools.

On the other hand, 730 teaching and 938 non-teaching posts are lying vacant in engineering and polytechnic institutes of Assam, Pegu informed.

The Assam education minister further informed that there are 935 vacancies for teachers and 979 for other staff in the colleges.

319 teaching and 967 non-teaching posts are currently unoccupied in universities of the state, Pegu said.

