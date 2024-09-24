Assam: Over 3 Lakh Class IX Students to Receive Free Bicycles

The Assam government has moved to bring down school dropout rates and boost access to education in remote areas of the state by providing bicycles to class nine students.
The Assam cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the proposition to supply bicycles to over three lakh class nine students. According to cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, 3,23,640 beneficiaries — male and female — will receive bicycles under the scheme.
Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting today, Mallabaruah said, "Today, the Assam cabinet has decided that a total of 3,23,640 class nine students across schools in Assam will be given bicycles. For this, the government will allocate Rs 148.55 crore financial sanction."
"Our government hopes that with this initiative, students in remote areas can reach school on time, resulting in a lesser school dropouts, and better access to education is achieved," the minister said.
In October last year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the ceremonial distribution of bicycles as part of CM's Special Scheme for students and provincialized schools and presented bicycles to class nine students at a function in Tezpur.
Under the scheme, a total of 3,69,454 class nine students received free bicycles, with a financial allocation of Rs 161 crore. Chief Minister Sarma distributed 12,484 bicycles to students in Sonitpur district as part of this initiative. During the event, he emphasized that the state government is committed to enhancing the educational landscape of Assam.