Assam: Over 3 Lakh Class IX Students to Receive Free Bicycles

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting today, Mallabaruah said, "Today, the Assam cabinet has decided that a total of 3,23,640 class nine students across schools in Assam will be given bicycles. For this, the government will allocate Rs 148.55 crore financial sanction."

"Our government hopes that with this initiative, students in remote areas can reach school on time, resulting in a lesser school dropouts, and better access to education is achieved," the minister said.