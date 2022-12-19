Assam: Over 30 Injured In Major Road Mishap At Bargang

Over 30 passengers received serious injuries in a major three-way road mishap in Assam on Monday.
The major accident took place as a passenger bus, a truck and a Bolero pickup vehicle collided head-on on the national highway near Bargang village in the Biswanath district of the state.
According to reports, the accident took place last night when the passenger bus was coming from Bihpuria and was traveling to Barpeta.
All the passengers, over 30, travelling on the bus were injured in the accident; however, so far, there are no reports of deaths.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the bus was on a pilgrimage and was carrying pilgrims. The accident reportedly took place at around 1.30 am, last night.
Moreover, following the collision between the bus and the truck, a Bolero pickup vehicle also came crashing from behind on the bus in the darkness of the night.
Those who sustained grave injuries, were rushed to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, while others were shifted to Catholic Mission Hospital at Ketela village in the district.
It may be noted that on December 17, a vehicle carrying five people fell from the hills into Basistha River in Guwahati.
According to sources, the accident happened when the vehicle was on its way to the Basistha temple for a picnic.
In the major mishap, one person, identified as Rajiv Baruah, lost his life while four others sustained injuries.
The four others were identified as Mousum Baruah, Malay Dutta, Bipul Deka and Apurba Das. The injured were immediately rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Elsewhere, Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya met with a car accident at the Sukapha area of Charaideo district of Assam on Saturday night.
As per reports, the actress was on her way back from a program in Sonari when the accident took place.
The actor’s Tata Hexa car bearing registration number AS 01 DR 8911 crashed into an Alto car at the Sukapha area.
The Alto bears registration number AS04 AB 8061. Meanwhile, the police has launched an investigation into the incident.