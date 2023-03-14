In Assam, Over 4,500 Child Marriage Cases Reported In Two Years

A total of 4,670 cases of child marriage were reported between April 2021 and February 2023, an official of the home department informed the Assembly.

The official, during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, informed that at least 3,483 persons were arrested under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

While 1,182 arrested persons are still in judicial custody, 2,253 others have been granted bail, the state home department stated.

The department was replying to the questions by Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi during the budget session.

The crackdown on child marriage cases was launched on the basis of the decision that was taken by the state cabinet earlier this year in January.

The government said that child marriage have been found to be one of the major reasons behind high rate of infant and maternal mortality rate in the state.

Assam also has a high rate of teenage pregnancies due to child marriage.

The official further said that Dhubri district has topped the list of child marriage cases and arrests followed by Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Udalguri, Bongaigaon, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj and Morigaon districts.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led state government has clarified that the crackdown was not targeted against any community, adding that child marriage has been found rampant in the districts with majority population of Bengali-speaking Muslims.

It is also a matter of concern inside tea estates and in tribal communities.