Assam Panchayat Elections in Two Phases: Voting on May 2 & 7, Results on May 11

The Panchayat elections in Assam will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase scheduled for May 2 and the second phase on May 7. The results will be declared on May 11.

The information was shared by Chief Election Commissioner Alok Kumar during a press conference held at the Assam State Election Commission Office in Guwahati’s Panjabari locality.

As per the election schedule, the first phase will cover Upper Assam, while the second phase will include Lower and Central Assam. The state has a total of 1,80,36,682 voters. The nomination process will begin tomorrow and continue until the 11th of this month.

The Election Commission has announced that 25,007 polling stations will be set up across the state. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from today.

Regarding expenditure limits, ₹2.5 lakh has been allocated for AP elections, ₹25,000 for GP elections, and ₹10 lakh for ZPC elections. For the first time, all details of candidates contesting for Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat elections will be made available on a dedicated website.

A 50% reservation for women has been implemented in the elections. Additionally, Gaon Panchayat elections will be conducted without party symbols, and candidates will be assigned symbols determined by the Election Commission.

