Countdown Begins! Will Assam’s Panchayat Poll Dates Drop on April 2?

The date for the Panchayat elections is likely to be announced on Wednesday, April 2. The State Election Commissioner is scheduled to address a press conference at 5 PM on Wednesday. This press conference, to be held at the conference hall of the Assam State Election Commission’s office in Panjabari, is expected to declare the election dates.
Notably, on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had mentioned that the Election Commission would announce the Panchayat election schedule between April 2 and April 5. He also urged the Education Department and the Board to consider whether the postponed Class 11 examinations, which were delayed due to a leaked question paper, should be conducted at a later time due to the upcoming elections.
Meanwhile, the State Election Commission had earlier affirmed that it was fully prepared to conduct the Panchayat elections. It has already issued guidelines to all relevant departments regarding permissible and restricted activities during the election period.
On the other hand, Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Borah had warned of approaching the court if the election dates were not announced soon. Amidst this, a letter (No. SEC. 47/2022/140) sent by the Election Commission to the Director of Information and Public Relations on April 1, 2022, regarding the press conference, has further strengthened the possibility of the election date being declared.
Also Read: With Key Leaders at the Helm, Is BJP Poised for an Unstoppable Election Run?