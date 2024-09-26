Assam: Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam has arrested the Secretary of North Salmara Gaon Panchayat in Bongaigaon for demanding and accepting bribe on Thursday, official reports said.
As per sources, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, alleging that Ranjit Kr. Sarkar, the Secretary of North Salmara Gaon Panchayat had demanded Rs. 7,000 as bribe. Sarkar reportedly demanded bribe from the complainant identified as a contractor, in connection with processing of bills.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against Sarkar.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team of officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption at the office of the North Salmara Gaon Panchayat in Srijangram where Sarkar was caught red-handed in the office immediately after he accepted Rs. 7,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 26/09/2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 74/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Meanwhile, the government employee has been arrested in connection with the case.