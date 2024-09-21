Caught Red-Handed: SDO Nabbed Accepting Bribe in Assam’s Kamrup

In a significant move against corruption, Subodh Das, the Sub Divisional Officer of the Palashbari Boko Chaygaon Territorial Building Sub-Division in Kamrup, was apprehended by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on September 21, 2024. Das was caught red-handed accepting a bribe from a contractor to expedite the processing of bills.
The investigation was initiated following a complaint from contractor Bichitra Rabha, who reported that Das initially demanded a bribe of Rs. 22,000, which was later negotiated down to Rs. 20,000. Rabha, unwilling to comply, sought legal recourse, prompting the Directorate to set up a sting operation.
Das was detained in his office after accepting Rs. 15,000 as part of the bribe. The tainted money was seized in the presence of independent witnesses.
A case has been registered at ACB Police Station under Case No. 72/2024, in accordance with Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Sufficient evidence has been gathered, and further legal actions against Subodh Das are currently underway.