Assam: Partha Pratim Mazumdar Appointed New NRC Coordinator

The Assam government has appointed Partha Pratim Mazumdar as the new state coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Mazumdar thus far was serving as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Assam and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Women and Child Development Department (Additional).

“Partha Pratim Mazumdar, IAS (SCS 2010) Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Assam and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Women and Child Development Department (Additional) is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department and State Coordinator, National Register of Citizens (NRC), Assam and i/c Directorate of NRC, Assam vice Hitesh Dev Sarma IAS (SCS 2009) attaining his superannuation on 31-07-2022,” an official notification stated.