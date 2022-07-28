Assam: Missing Minor Girl Found Dead In Pond

A body of a minor girl was found floating in a pond in Assam’s Hojai district.

The deceased girl, identified as Rajina Khatun, had been missing since the past four days.

The incident was reported from Kaki in Lanka town.

Meanwhile, local police reached the spot and recovered the body. It is suspected that the girl may have drowned while taking bath.

On Monday, A youth from Assam’s Dhubri district, who went missing after drowning in a river, was recovered from a river.

Sources said the locals had found the youth’s body floating in Gangadhar river near Golakganj.

The deceased youth, identified as Nayan Abedin, had been missing since July 15 after he went for a bath in the river located near Golakganj.