Assam PAT Result To be Announced Today

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will announce the results of the Polytechnic Admission Test or PAT 2023 on Wednesday (June 28).

The results will be available after 5 pm and candidates can check their marks by visiting dte.assam.gov.in and then clicking on the link “Polytechnic Admission Test-2023 results”.

To check Assam PAT result 2023, candidates are required to use roll number, date of birth and login.

Assam PAT result 2023: How to check

1. Go to dte.assam.gov.in.

2. Now, go to the PAT 2023 result page.

3. Enter your roll number, date of birth and login.

4. Check your result and download the page.

The entrance test for admission to Polytechnic courses was held on June 18 at exam centres across the state.

Further information regarding the counselling process will be shared later through leading newspapers, the DTE said.