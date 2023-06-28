Assam: Arms & Ammunition Seized in Morigaon, 1 Detained

Assam Police recovered arms and ammunition from a residential house in Morigaon district on Tuesday night.
The police carried out an operation late at night under the supervision of the Morigaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Jyotiprasad Handique, and seized the arms and ammunition from a residence in Hogaltoli and detained one individual, identified as Sabur Uddin, in connection with the seizure.
The police suspected that Sabur may be involved with dacoity or poaching activities for which he has been detained and will be questioned by the officials in connection with the recovery of the arms and ammunition.
The seizures included one rifle and nine live rounds of ammunition.
It is learned that he introduced himself as a contractor of the Public Health Centre (PHC).
Earlier, war-like stores including firearms and live rounds of ammunition along with narcotics were seized from a passenger bus stationed at a school playground in Mankachar.
The war-like stores were seized from a night bus that had been stationed at a school playground at Jordanga village in the Mankachar subdivision of the Dhubri district of Assam.
As per the information received, the bus in question was operated by the Assam State Transport Corpration (ASTC) and had registration number AS 01 FC 0443. Officials informed that they found the items including 22 pistols, six rounds of live ammunition and 8,000 narcotic Yaba tablets concealed in the cabin area of the bus.