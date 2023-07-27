Assam: Patient Dies In Dhubri Hospital; Family Allege Medical Negligence

Situation turned volatile at the Chilarai Multispeciality Hospital in Assam's Dhubri district after an elderly patient died on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Mankanta Pradhan.
According to sources, the family members of the deceased alleged that the woman died due to negligence on the side of the hospital authorities.
The hospital authorities have admitted that they are responsible for the death of the patient.
Last year in September, a similar incident took place in the hospital when a patient died after he was admitted to the hospital.
The family members of the deceased and locals alleged that the youth died due to negligence on the side of hospital authorities.
The patient was admitted to the hospital after he sustained injuries due to a short circuit.
Angry locals staged a massive uproar against the incident and blocked the roads of the hospital premises.