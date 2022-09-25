Assam: Patient Dies in Dhubri Hospital, Kin Allege Medical Negligence

Situation turned volatile at the Chilarai Multispeciality Hospital in Dhubri district of Assam after the death of a patient on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Binod Bin, a resident of Dhubri’s Ward no 16.

The patient was admitted to the hospital after he sustained injuries due to a short circuit. He however passed away in the hospital this morning.

The family members of the deceased and locals alleged that the youth died due to negligence on the side of hospital authorities.

Angry locals have staged massive uproar against the incident and blocked the roads of the hospital premises.