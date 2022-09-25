Braille Version of ‘Hemkosh’ a Laudable Effort: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 93rd edition of the monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” lauded the efforts of Chairman of the Pratidin Media Network of Assam, Jayanta Baruah for the publication of South-East Asia's first Braille dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’.

PM Modi, during his address said, “Few days ago, I got a copy of ‘Hemkosh’ written in Braille script. ‘Hemkosh’ is one of the oldest dictionaries of Assamese language. It was compiled in the 19 century. It was edited by famous linguist Hemchandra Barua Ji. The Braille edition of ‘Hemkosh’ consists of nearly 10,000 pages and it will be published in more than 15 volumes, and over 1 lakh words will be translated.”

“I hugely appreciate this sensitive effort. These kinds of efforts will greatly help augmenting skills and capabilities of our Divyang friends,” he further said.

Notably, Chairman of the Pratidin Media Network of Assam, Shri Jayanta Baruah, formally presented South-East Asia's first Braille dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 21.

‘Hemkosh’ is South-East Asia's first Braille dictionary in Assamese. It was also the first Assamese dictionary, edited by Hemchandra Baruah in the 19th century. After more than 125 years, Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’ has been conceptualized and published by the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Shri Jayanta Baruah.

The first Assamese language dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’, was compiled by Late Hemchandra Baruah in the last part of the 19th century, and was published four years later after his demise. The subsequent editions, of the dictionary were published by the next generations of his family, particularly from fourth edition to 14th edition, was compiled and edited by Hemkosh Pran Debananda Baruah, the father of Mr. Jayanta Baruah, who currently owns the media conglomerate of Assam, 'Pratidin Media Network'.