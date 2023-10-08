Assam: Patient Loses Life Due To Alleged Mistreatment By Two Nurses

A case of alleged negligence has emerged at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital in Assam, involving the mistreatment of a patient on Saturday.
According to sources, the deceased Ishani Kashyap got bite from a snake after which she was rushed to the hospital. However, her family claimed mistreatment by medical staff.
Specifically, two nurses, identified as Mamoni Deka and Ruplekha Deka, were accused of misbehaving with the grieving family.
In response, the medical college hospital authorities have promptly transferred both nurses.
Furthermore, an investigation into allegations of failure to administer antivenom treatment is currently underway, highlighting the seriousness with which such cases are being addressed in the healthcare system.