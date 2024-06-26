Assam: Patient Runs Away From Hospital in Golaghat, Later Found Dead

In a sensational incident, a patient who broke out from a hospital in Assam's Golaghat district was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.
According to sources, the patient identified as Bablu Bora had run away this morning after breaking the hospital's window pane. The incident reportedly occurred at the Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat.
Bablu Bora, a resident of Numaligarh locality was admitted to the hopsital a day ago following a major injury on his leg.
Sources said that Bablu acted abnormally and also tried to attack his wife before running away from the hospital earlier today.
However, shortly after this, he was found dead in a nearby place.
The circumstances surrounding the disappearance and subsequent death have created intense speculation and mystery about what happened within the hospital premises.