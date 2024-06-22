Assam: Body Of Man Found Inside College Premises In Jorhat

Sensations prevailed after a 40-year-old man was found dead inside the premises of an institute in Assam’s Jorhat on Saturday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Kapil Baruah, a resident of JPR in Gar-Ali region. Sources revealed that the body was found floating in a pond inside the premises of Prince of Wales Institute of Engineering & Technology. The pond is part of the institute.
It is learned that Baruah had been missing since yesterday (Friday). His body was found by passersby today morning, who immediately informed the police.
The body has been recovered from the pond with the help of locals and is sent for a post-mortem examination.
The cause of his death is yet to be established. An investigation has been launched in regard to the incident.