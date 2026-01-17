Assam Pays Tribute to Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala on Silpi Divas

Assam today observes Silpi Divas (Artists’ Day), commemorating the death anniversary of legendary cultural icon Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, who passed away on 17th January, 1951.

The day is marked across the state with cultural programmes, remembrance events, and tributes celebrating his immense contribution to Assamese art, culture, and the freedom movement.

Baihata Chariali today became a vibrant centre of Assamese cultural reflection as the Asom Sahitya Sabha observed its Silpi Divas, celebrating creativity and legacy.

The day-long programme was organised by the Baihata Chariali Shatadal Sahitya Sabha, with cooperation from the Kamrup District Sahitya Sabha, and witnessed participation from noted cultural personalities, scholars, and academicians from across the state.

The open session of the event was marked by the presence of Satyashree Agarwala Das and Jnanashree Agarwala Das, the two daughters of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, whose life and work continue to shape Assam’s artistic and intellectual identity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Agarwala sisters expressed heartfelt appreciation for the warmth and respect extended to them by the Asom Sahitya Sabha. They said such gestures reaffirm that Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s contributions remain deeply rooted in the collective consciousness of the Assamese people.

They also made a strong appeal to the government for the proper preservation of the historic Chitraban Studio at Bholaguri Tea Estate, describing it as a priceless symbol of Assam’s cultural renaissance. Chitraban Studio, established by Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, played a pioneering role in the early days of Assamese cinema and artistic experimentation.

Recalling lesser-known aspects of her father’s journey, one of the sisters pointed out that many of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s songs were not immediately accepted during his early years. “What is celebrated today as timeless music was once misunderstood,” she noted, underlining how ahead of his time Agarwala truly was.

The event also saw the presence of vice-chancellors from four universities of Assam, including Dr Mohan Deka, Dr Hitesh Deka, Dr Ramesh Deka, and Dhanpati Deka, who spoke on the intersection of literature, art, and higher education in shaping a progressive society.

