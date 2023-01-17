Silpi Divas 2023: Significance, History, Celebration

Silpi Divas, celebrated each year on January 17, is a significant day in Assam. It was the day when Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla passed away in 1951. Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the first filmmaker and a Marwar from Rajasthan, is the “Rupkonwar” of Assam. He was a true Assamese at heart, despite the fact that his ancestors arrived in Assam in 1811 from Rajasthan.

Jyoti Prasad was born on June 17, 1903, to Kiranmayee and Paramananda Agarwala in Dibrugarh. On the day of his death, he truly left a void that has never been filled. It is sad that we lost him so soon. He was only 49 years old when he was diagnosed with cancer. But his legacy remains in the hearts of every Assamese to this day. His life was short, but he paved the way for future artists in a variety of areas of culture, including theatre, literature, filmmaking, lyrics, music composition, etc. He fell in love with the culture, and his contribution to performance art is tremendous. The music and film industry of Assam would not be the same without him.