Assam: People In Biswanath Celebrate After Getting District Status

Citizens of Assam’s Biswanath on Friday became jubilant and celebrated by bursting firecrackers, and distributing sweets after the Assam government decided to restore the status of Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali as full-fledged districts.
On December 31 last year, the Assam cabinet had decided to merge four districts with their parent districts.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the government has decided to restore the status of these four regions. He also said that the state cabinet also decided to create 81 Sub-Districts to improve administrative efficiency.
The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held at the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati.
“Earlier on December 31 last year, during the cabinet meeting, we had decided to merge four districts—Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali—with their parent districts. After the delimitation exercise, the state cabinet has decided to restore four districts with new geographical boundaries. We have reconstituted the districts,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a press conference.
"An Additional Deputy Commissioner will be the head of each Sub-district, and offices of different government departments will also be under the Sub-District," he said.