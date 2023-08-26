Four Killed In Separate Bike Mishaps In Assam

At least four persons were killed in two separate road accidents that occurred in Assam on the early hours of Saturday.
In the first instance, a couple was killed after their bike lost control and collided with a side wall at Changsari under Kamrup district.
The deceased have been identified as Jasmat Ali and Joytan Bewa. Sources informed that the duo was en route Mangaldai from Guwahati when the mishap occurred.
Authorities were informed who arrived soon after and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.
In a similar incident in Dima Hasao district, two bikers lost their lives after they collided with an oncoming dumper truck at Umrangso.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be established. The incident was reported from Umrangso-Lanka road.