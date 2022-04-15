Assam: People in Majuli Celebrates ‘Buka Bihu’

People across Assam are celebrating Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu with much enthusiasm and zeal.

The Satras or Vaisnaviate Monasteries in Majuli celebrated the festival in their own traditional way on Friday.

Buka Bihu is a kind of Bihu celebrated by playing in the mud. The saints believe that mud helps in keeping various skin diseases at bay.

Centric to Satras, people across the river island Majuli celebrated ‘Buka Bihu’.

‘Buka Khel’ is a 369-years-old tradition followed by the saints of the Auniati Satra.

At a time when people of the state are celebrating Manuh Bihu on the first day of Assamese month ‘Bohag’, the people celebrated Buka Bihu across the different Satras of the river island district.

