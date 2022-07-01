Guwahati: Female Prisoner Escapes From Police Custody

A female prisoner allegedly escaped from the clutches of Dispur police on Friday.

The woman, identified as Makon Kakati, managed to escape from custody when she was taken to hospital for medical examination.

Kakati was arrested from Six Mile area in the city on battery charges.

Recently, a prisoner who was serving a life sentence in a murder case escaped from Meghalaya’s Jowai District jail.

The prisoner has been identified as Shiningstar Pala, a convict in a murder case.

The convict had earlier fled from the jail in May 2017 but was nabbed after he was tracked down as he was involved in a theft case.