Assam
Assam: Petrol Pump Worker Electrocuted to Death in Ledo
The incident reportedly occurred at the Tirap Colliery Bharat Petrol Pump.
In a tragic incident, a worker of a petrol pump was electrocuted to death at Ledo in Assam's Tinsukia district on Saturday, reports said.
The incident reportedly occurred at the Tirap Colliery Bharat Petrol Pump in Ledo.
As per sources, the deceased worker has been identified as Papu Baruah, a resident of Margherita's Segunbari.
Reports said that the incident occurred when the worker was transporting oil drums from a dumper to a JCB excavator.