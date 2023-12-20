Border Tragedy: Assam Youth Allegedly Killed by JCB Digger in West Bengal Sparks Outrage

The mysterious death of a youth hailing from Assam’s Kokrajhar district in the neighbouring state of West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon has created a huge stir in the border.
According to reports, Amir Uddin Miya, son of Nasir Uddin, a resident of Jaraguri on the Assam-Bengal border in Kokrajhar district, was allegedly pounded to death by a West Bengal-based man with the JCB excavator at around 4.30 pm.
Amir Hossain, a businessman who deals in stone boulders, died on the spot after a violent exchange of words with a JCB driver over a business-related argument, as per the family members.
The Bengal Police recovered the body and took it to Kamakhyaguri in the district of Alipurduar, West Bengal soon after the murder took place at Jaraguri, however, he was declared dead by the doctor at the hospital.
On the contrary, the driver of the JCB excavator suspected to be one Mrinal alias Mridul is at large, the police in Kokrajhar confirmed.
After the incident came to light, the Simultapu regional All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) unit demanded a proper probe into the suspected murder incident.
Meanwhile, there is a buzz among the local public on the border that the murder took place over an exchange of money in return for stone boulders at Jaraguri on the Assam-Bengal border.
“I was told that Amir had sought for money in exchange for giving one truck stone boulders, but Mridul, a JCB driver from West Bengal, refused to pay him. After a furious disagreement, Amir moved away from the location, but he was attacked from behind by Mridul with the digger of JCB excavator. Amir was killed on the spot, and the driver fled the scene. There was a lot of blood all over the place. Amir has a one-year-old daughter and a wife, thus, I urged the Assam government and West Bengal government to compensate them. They should be given an opportunity to live with dignity. Furthermore, the perpetrator should be brought to justice and punished severely,” said the uncle of Amir to the media.