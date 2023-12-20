Border Tragedy: Assam Youth Allegedly Killed by JCB Digger in West Bengal Sparks Outrage

“I was told that Amir had sought for money in exchange for giving one truck stone boulders, but Mridul, a JCB driver from West Bengal, refused to pay him. After a furious disagreement, Amir moved away from the location, but he was attacked from behind by Mridul with the digger of JCB excavator. Amir was killed on the spot, and the driver fled the scene. There was a lot of blood all over the place. Amir has a one-year-old daughter and a wife, thus, I urged the Assam government and West Bengal government to compensate them. They should be given an opportunity to live with dignity. Furthermore, the perpetrator should be brought to justice and punished severely,” said the uncle of Amir to the media.