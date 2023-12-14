Assam: PHED Engineer Nabbed for Involvement in Illegal Monetary Transactions
An engineer of the Assam Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was apprehended for involvement in illegal financial transactions, reports emerged.
The engineer was nabbed during an operation conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Morigaon district on Thursday evening.
The apprehended engineer has been identified as Navajyoti Tamuli, sources said.
He was nabbed while he was allegedly making illegal monetary transactions with a contractor, reports claimed. It is suspected that a woman fled from the same spot with a huge sum of money during the operations, prompting an investigation into her actions.
The officials of the anti-corruption cell and the Morigaon Police are conducting search operations to nab the absconding woman.