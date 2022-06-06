Assam: Photo Journalist Bidyut Moni Kalita Passes Away

Photo journalist Bidyut Moni Kalita passes away at his residence at Dhing in Nagaon district of Assam.

The journalist breathed his last at 11:40 pm on Sunday.

Kalita was aged 47 at the time of his death.

For several months, Kalita was suffering from a serious illness and was preoccupied to bed.

Dhing and the entire Nagaon district have been covered by a shadow of gloom due to the demise of the photo journalist.

Bidyut Moni Kalita was an active photo journalist during the 1990s.

Journalists across Nagaon were present at Kalita’s residence to take part in his last rites. Kalita was cremated at the public cemetery on Monday morning.

It may be mentioned that Kalita who was still unmarried has left behind his father and brother.

Also Read: Guwahati: Drunk Driver Hits 3 Persons