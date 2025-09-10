Assam Pig Farmers Seek Compensation & Market Support from Govt

The All-Assam Pig Farmers Association has submitted a memorandum to the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Krishnendu Paul, highlighting several issues and demands concerning the raising and welfare of pigs across Assam.

The organisation pointed out that pig farming has been one of the most significant livelihood sources for rural families in Assam, yet farmers are facing multiple challenges. They requested the government to provide proper compensation to farmers affected by African Swine Flu and other diseases, as well as to introduce insurance schemes for pigs to reduce the risks faced by farmers.

The association also urged the department to ensure regular availability of vaccines and medicines at subsidized rates to safeguard pig health.

The memorandum stressed the need for better training facilities and awareness programs for pig farmers to promote modern scientific methods of rearing.

The association highlighted that while Assam has immense potential in pig farming, the lack of government intervention and market support continues to block growth. They also drew attention to the importance of establishing dedicated pig markets and the revival of traditional pork-based food culture to boost demand.

The sangstha further appealed for the implementation of the government’s earlier announcement of providing financial aid for pig farming projects and sought the minister’s intervention to streamline the process.

President of the organisation, Pranab Borgohain, along with other office members, expressed confidence that under the leadership of Minister Krishnendu Paul, the long-standing demands of pig farmers would finally be addressed, ensuring a sustainable future for pig rearing in the state.

