Assam: Pijush Hazarika Given Social Justice & Empowerment Dept

With departments like parliamentary affairs, water resources, information and public relations of the Assam government already under his belt, state minister Pijush Hazarika was on Tuesday handed the social justice and empowerment department by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Hazarika took charge of social justice and empowerment today and took stock of the work of the department.
He directed departmental officers to ensure the smooth implementation of government schemes for persons with disabilities.
The minister also took stock of the scholarships and other benefits of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) students.
The department will provide special assistance to SC and OBC candidates who have passed the preliminary examination of the national public service commission, announced Hazarika.