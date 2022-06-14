Manipur Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Over 200 Crores

In a major drug bust, police in Manipur conducted a raid on Tuesday at a drug factory in the Thoubal district of the state.

According to reports, the police raided a house at Moijing Mina Bazar in Manipur’s Thoubal.

During the raid, Manipur police confiscated as much as 222.85 kilograms of brown sugar.

Police officials mentioned that the seizure is estimated to be worth over Rs 200 crores in international markets.

The house that was raided belonged to a woman, out which the entire manufacturing operation was carried out, said police.