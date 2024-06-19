Assam Pilgrim Dies of Heart Attack During Hajj at Maidan e Arafat

Jalal Uddin Laskar, a Hajj pilgrim from Assam, tragically passed away due to a heart attack while performing worship at Maidan e Arafat, also known as the "Mountain of Mercy." Laskar was a resident of Gossaipur village in Cachar district.
This incident follows the deaths of three other pilgrims from Assam who perished in a stampede in Makkah last Sunday. The deceased were identified as Moulana Saif Uddin Barbhuiyan of Borkhola in Cachar district, Saleha Begum Barbhuiyan of Chandpur village in Hailakandi, and Zarina Begum of Barpeta district.
These individuals were part of the 3,800 pilgrims from Assam sent to Mecca by the Assam Joint State Haj Committee, according to its chairman, Nekibur Zaman.
The ongoing Hajj pilgrimage has been marked by extreme weather conditions, with sweltering heat and soaring temperatures resulting in at least 550 deaths among the pilgrims in Mecca. The Saudi Health Ministry has urged pilgrims to stay hydrated and use umbrellas to prevent sunstroke and heat-related illnesses.
The annual Hajj pilgrimage, a significant religious journey for Muslims worldwide, will conclude today.