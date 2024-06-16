Six Hajj Pilgrims Succumb to Heatstroke as Temperatures Soar in Mecca

Six Jordanians succumbed to heatstroke during the Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, as reported by CNN on Sunday. The Jordanian foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday that all six victims were Jordanian nationals. The ministry is coordinating with Saudi officials in Jeddah regarding burial procedures and the potential repatriation of their bodies to Jordan.
This tragic news emerged as pilgrims gathered atop Mount Arafat on Saturday, the focal event of the Haj pilgrimage. The Saudi General Authority for Statistics noted that over 1.8 million pilgrims are participating in the Haj this year.
Haj, one of the largest religious gatherings globally, is a pivotal annual event in Saudi Arabia and one of the five pillars of Islam. This year, Saudi Arabia is grappling with extreme heat, with temperatures soaring to 48 degrees Celsius in Mecca during the five-day pilgrimage.
The state news agency SPA reported that Haj officials are advising pilgrims to use umbrellas and stay hydrated under these severe conditions. The Saudi army has deployed more than 1,600 soldiers, including medical units specialized in treating heatstroke, along with 30 rapid response teams. Additionally, 5,000 health and first aid volunteers are assisting.
Jordan announced that its official delegation this year included over 4,000 pilgrims. However, the foreign ministry clarified that the six deceased were not part of the official delegation and did not possess the proper Haj licenses, according to CNN.
The pilgrimage involves various significant rites, such as donning unique clothing symbolizing human equality and unity before God, performing a counter-clockwise march around the Kaaba, and the symbolic stoning of evil.
Individuals who complete the pilgrimage often add the honorific titles "al-Haj" or "hajji" to their names. Over the past decade, Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars to enhance transportation, technology, and accommodations for Haj pilgrims, who represent a significant revenue source for the world's largest oil producer.