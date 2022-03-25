Assam: Pilot Training to Start at Lilabari from April

Lilabari Airport in Assam’s Lakhimpur district is all set to offer commercial pilot training from mid-April.
The pilot training was slated to begin on Friday but due to specific reasons, the inauguration of the training has been postponed to April 12.
The training of pilots will take place under the initiative of the Red Bird Flight Training Academy.
The flight training academy has been started with an aim to train the students of Assam and the Northeast.
Notably, many students from different parts of the Northeast have already taken admission for pilot training into the academy.
According to reports, two Red Bird flights have arrived at Lakhimpur from Pune in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will officially inaugurate the pilot training programme at the Lilabari airport in April.
