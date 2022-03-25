Assam: Pilot Training to Start at Lilabari from April

Lilabari Airport in Assam’s Lakhimpur district is all set to offer commercial pilot training from mid-April.

The pilot training was slated to begin on Friday but due to specific reasons, the inauguration of the training has been postponed to April 12.

The training of pilots will take place under the initiative of the Red Bird Flight Training Academy.

The flight training academy has been started with an aim to train the students of Assam and the Northeast.