International Labour Organization Elects New Director-General

The International Labour Organization (ILO) elected Gilbert Houngbo as the new Director-General of the organization on Friday.

Houngbo was elected by the United Nations (UN) agency's governing body, comprising representatives of governments, workers and employers during their meeting in Geneva.

Meanwhile, organization tweeted, "The ILO Governing Body has elected a new ILO Director-General. Congratulations to @GilbertFHoungbo. Gilbert F. Houngbo will take office in October 2022.”