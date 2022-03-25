International Labour Organization Elects New Director-General

The International Labour Organization (ILO) elected Gilbert Houngbo as the new Director-General of the organization on Friday.
Houngbo was elected by the United Nations (UN) agency's governing body, comprising representatives of governments, workers and employers during their meeting in Geneva.
Meanwhile, organization tweeted, "The ILO Governing Body has elected a new ILO Director-General. Congratulations to @GilbertFHoungbo. Gilbert F. Houngbo will take office in October 2022.”
Houngbo, former Prime Minister of Togo, will be the 11th head of the agency and the first African to hold the post. His five-year term will begin on October 1.
The current Director-General, Guy Ryder, from the United Kingdom, has held the office since 2012.
Four other candidates from the Republic of Korea, South Africa, France and Australia participated in the elections.
Also Read: Ravi Pillai Becomes First Indian to own Airbus Helicopter