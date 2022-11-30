High-Level Committee Formed To Probe Dibrugarh University Incident

A high-level committee has been formed after the unfortunate incident of ragging that unfolded in Dibrugarh University in Assam on November 27.

This comes after a student jumped off the second floor of a hostel after being thrashed in the name of ragging by senior-year students at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Hostel in Dibrugarh University.

The committee formed will have to submit a report within three days. According to reports, it will be chaired by Kartik Chandra Dutta, retired Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College.

Moreover, the committee will consist of five members. They are retired professor of Dibrugarh University, Dr. Pradip Kumar Baruah, retired professor of Kakojan College, Dr. Deepak Kumar Sharma.