Assam: PM Modi Takes Stock of Flood Situation, Assures All Possible Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the flood situation in Assam and assured all possible help from the Centre, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“At 6 am today,Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity,Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt. Humbled by his reassuring generosity,” CM Sarma said in a tweet.

The flood situation in Assam has turned critical with nine more people losing their lives while over 18 lakh people remained affected, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

In a bulletin released on Friday, the ASDMA said that the deaths were reported from Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur districts of Assam.

As per the state data, a total of 2,930 villages under 96 revenue circles are currently underwater.

A total of 18.94 lakh people remained affected in 28 districts of the state, the bulletin said.

The flood waters have submerged 43,338.39 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts of the state. The water level of Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Jia Bharali, Kopili and Brahmaputra rivers are flowing above the danger level mark in many places of the state.

Landslides were also reported in Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup and Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Morigaon, as per the bulletin.